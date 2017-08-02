Taipei, Thursday, August 3, 2017 17:21 (GMT+8)
Novatek expects 2-5% revenue growth in 3Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

LCD driver IC specialist Novatek Microelectronic expects to post revenues of between NT$12 billion (US$396.9 million) and NT$12.4 billion for the third quarter of 2017 representing a sequential increase of 2-5%.

Gross margin and operating margin are forecast to be 27-28.5% and 11-13%, respectively.

Demand for large-size display applications will stay flat sequentially in the third quarter, but is expected to pick up in the fourth quarter, said Novatek president Steve Wang. The anticipated pick-up in demand will buoy further Novatek's revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017, Wang indicated.

Small-size display driver ICs will outperform Novatek's other product lines in revenue growth during the third quarter, Wang noted. Demand for small-size panel applications, affected negatively by inventory correction in China's smartphone industry in the first half of 2017, is expected to recover in the third quarter as the peak season approaches, Wang said.

As for Novatek's TDDI single-chip solutions, shipments have been rising and are expected to top 10 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017, Wang indicated.

Novatek reported consolidated revenues of NT$11.81 billion for the second quarter of 2017, up 8.1% sequentially and 3.2% on year. A recovery in demand for panel products, as well as SoC customers' inventory replenishment in preparation for new product roll-outs, led to the sequential increase.

Novatek's gross margin slid 0.21pp sequentially to 28.28% in the second quarter, due to an unfavorable product mix. The company generated net profits of NT$1.23 billion in the second quarter, up about 32% on quarter, with EPS reaching NT$2.01.

Novatek's net profits for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$2.16 billion, down 14.5% on year. EPS for the six-month period came to NT$3.54.

