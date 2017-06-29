Taipei, Friday, June 30, 2017 07:25 (GMT+8)
FocalTech seeing orders ramp up
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Touchscreen and LCD driver solution provider FocalTech Systems has seen its customers step up their pace of orders, according to market sources.

FocalTech has reportedly seen rising in-cell TDDI (touch with display driver integration) orders from BOE Technology, which is shipping in-cell panel orders to China-based smartphone vendors including Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi and Gionee, the sources indicated. Dubbed integrated driver controller (IDC), FocalTech's TDDI chip for in-cell panels will enjoy increasing shipments starting June.

FocalTech had lower-than-expected sales performance in the first quarter of 2017, when the company suffered net losses of NT$8.2 million (US$0.3 million) or NT$0.01 per share.

With shipments of its IDC solutions starting to gain momentum in the second quarter onward, FocalTech is expected to return to profitability in the second quarter and generate substantial profit growth sequentially in the third quarter, the sources said.

Shipments of FocalTech's IDC chips came to only about 10 million units in the first quarter, the sources noted. The quarterly shipments are expected to surge and exceed 40 million units in the third quarter.

FocalTech is set to see its June revenues register on-month growth, and revenues during the third quarter of 2017 increase more than 20% sequentially to hit a record high, according to the sources.

