FocalTech swings to profit in 2Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 28 July 2017]

Touchscreen and LCD driver solution provider FocalTech Systems has reported net profits of NT$31.19 million (US$1.03 million) for the second quarter of 2017 compared with losses of about NT$8.2 million in the prior quarter. EPS for the second quarter came to NT$0.12.

FocalTech generated revenues of NT$2.6 billion in the second quarter, up 20% sequentially, while gross margin slid 2.5pp on quarter to 20.5%. Falling shipments for mid-range and high-end models led to the gross margin decrease.

FocalTech posted operating profits of NT$6.55 million in the second quarter, down 59% sequentially. Non-operating income enabled the company to swing to profits in the second quarter.

FocalTech's EPS for the first half of 2017 arrived at NT$0.11, when revenues decreased 9.7% from a year earlier to NT$4.76 billion.

FocalTech is optimistic about its performance in the third quarter of 2017, citing significant growth in shipments of its integrated driver controller (IDC) chips.

Market watchers expect FocalTech to enjoy revenue growth of 15-20% sequentially in the third quarter with a higher gross margin.