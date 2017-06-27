Taipei, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 20:20 (GMT+8)
Taiwan LCD driver IC suppliers 3Q17 revenues to increase over 15%
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Taiwan-based LCD driver IC suppliers have become more optimistic about their revenue outlook for the third quarter of 2017, as short lead-time orders from mainly China-based handset customers are pulling in, according to industry sources. The strengthening in order visibility is expected to allow the driver IC firms to enjoy more than 15% revenue growth sequentially in the third quarter.

Nevertheless, Taiwan-based LCD driver IC companies remain cautious about their outlook for the second quarter, said the sources. Novatek Microelectronics, for example, expects to post revenues growth of only 5-9% sequentially in the second quarter.

Taiwan's LCD driver IC companies saw their orders for the first half of 2017 affected by spec changes for new upcoming smartphones, such as from 16:9 to 18:9 in screen aspect ratio, the sources indicated. Shipments for the new orders were therefore pushed back, and revenues generated from the new orders had not been recognized until recently.

Taiwan-based LCD driver IC firms just recently started fulfilling new orders for upcoming smartphones, mainly Android devices, as phone makers intend to add new features to better compete with the 2017 iPhone series, the sources noted.

Novatek saw its May revenues climb to an 8-month high of NT$4.02 billion (US$132.5 million). In general, many Taiwan-based IC design houses are set to see their revenues rise through the end of the third quarter thanks to a substantial rise in customer orders, the sources said.

