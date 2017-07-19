Upcoming Meizu Pro 7 series reportedly to utilize MediaTek chips

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

Meizu is scheduled to introduce its new Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus smartphone series on July 26. The Pro 7 model is expected to feature MediaTek's 16nm Helio P25 SoC chip while the Pro 7 Plus will adopt the 10nm Helio X30 chip, according to a report from Taiwan's TechNews.

The upcoming Meizu Pro 7 Plus will be the first smartphone model utilizing MediaTek's new high-end Helio X30 SoC, the report cited China media as saying. The MediaTek Helio X30 is a 10nm chip with 10 CPU cores and PowerVR Series 7XT graphics.

MediaTek uses TSMC's 16nm FinFET process to manufacture its Helio P25 chips. MediaTek reportedly is looking to transfer half of its 16nm mobile chip orders to Globalfoundries starting 2018, as the fabless firm is striving to improve its gross margin.