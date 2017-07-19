Taipei, Thursday, July 20, 2017 20:35 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Upcoming Meizu Pro 7 series reportedly to utilize MediaTek chips
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

Meizu is scheduled to introduce its new Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus smartphone series on July 26. The Pro 7 model is expected to feature MediaTek's 16nm Helio P25 SoC chip while the Pro 7 Plus will adopt the 10nm Helio X30 chip, according to a report from Taiwan's TechNews.

The upcoming Meizu Pro 7 Plus will be the first smartphone model utilizing MediaTek's new high-end Helio X30 SoC, the report cited China media as saying. The MediaTek Helio X30 is a 10nm chip with 10 CPU cores and PowerVR Series 7XT graphics.

MediaTek uses TSMC's 16nm FinFET process to manufacture its Helio P25 chips. MediaTek reportedly is looking to transfer half of its 16nm mobile chip orders to Globalfoundries starting 2018, as the fabless firm is striving to improve its gross margin.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link