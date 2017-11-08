Taipei, Thursday, November 9, 2017 15:36 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Novatek expects to post up to 7% revenue decrease in 4Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

LCD driver IC specialist Novatek Microelectronic expects to post revenues of between NT$11.6 billion (US$384.2 million) and NT$12 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017 representing a sequential decrease of up to 7%.

Gross margin and operating margin are forecast to be 27.5-29% and 11-13%, respectively.

SoC demand will slow down on seasonality in the fourth quarter, but driver IC demand for handset panels is expected to pick up, according to Novatek president Steve Wang.

As for Novatek's TDDI single-chip solutions, shipments will reach 10 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017 and will grow further in 2018, said Wang. Novatek also expects to start shipping OLED panel-use driver ICs in 2018, Wang added.

Commenting on the continued tight supply at 8-inch foundries, Wang stated the situation may persist through 2018.

Novatek reported net profits climbed to an eight-quarter high of NT$1.55 billion in the third quarter of 2017. EPS for the quarter came to NT$2.55. The company generated revenues of about NT$12.4 billion in the third quarter, up 5% sequentially, while gross margin climbed to 29.01% from 28.28% in the prior quarter.

Novatek credited its revenue and gross margin increases during the third quarter to a seasonal pick-up in SoC demand and improvement in product mix.

Novatek's revenues grew about 2% on year to NT$35.12 billion in the first three quarters of 2017, while gross margin reached 28.6% compared with 28.41% a year ago. Net profits for the nine-month period totaled NT$3.71 billion, down 1.1% from the same period in 2016, with EPS reaching NT$6.10.

Novatek also disclosed October revenues slipped 1.4% sequentially to NT$4.26 billion.

Realtime news

  • BOE to compete with Foxconn for stake in JDI, says report

    Displays | 13min ago

  • China AI unicorn Cambricon to launch smart chips using TSMC 16nm process

    Bits + chips | 16min ago

  • Machvison posts record October revenues

    Bits + chips | 21min ago

  • Lite-On Semi October revenues rise nearly 19% on year

    Bits + chips | 46min ago

  • Experience economy brings new challenges to manufacturers, says Delmia CEO

    IT + CE | 1h 39min ago

  • Flat panel makers looking to niche large-size applications

    Displays | 1h 47min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link