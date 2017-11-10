FocalTech optimistic about TDDI chip demand for all-screen devices in 2018

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

Full in-cell display module makers have been improving yield rates to lower their production costs for all-screen panels, which will see wider adoption by smartphones and tablets in 2018, according to Genda Hu, chairman for touchscreen and LCD driver solution provider FocalTech Systems.

FocalTech reported revenues increased 26% sequentially to NT$3.27 billion (US$108.1 million) in the third quarter, while gross margin grew by a slight 0.1pp on quarter to 20.6%. Shipments of the company's TDDI (touch with display driver integration) chip dubbed IDC (integrated driver controller) for full in-cell panels rose 58% sequentially in the third quarter.

Hu indicated that despite the rosy long-term prospects, end-market demand in 2017 has seen slower-than-expected growth due to the high cost of full in-cell display modules. With full in-cell display module makers improving yield rates to lower their production costs, coupled with the growing adoption of all-screen panels for smartphones and tablets, FocalTech is optimistic about TDDI chip demand in 2018, Hu said.

The company already saw increased demand in the third quarter, during which it shipped 19 million IDC chips, up from 12 million units in the second quarter and 10 million in the first.

Nevertheless, Hu warned of rising competition in the full in-cell TDDI chip market next year. The number of FocalTech's rivals in the market will increase to 3-4 companies in 2018, which may create uncertainty about FocalTech's IDC chip shipment growth for the year.

FocalTech generated net profits of NT$134 million in the third quarter of 2017, with EPS reaching NT$0.49. Net profits for the first three quarters of the year totaled NT$157 million, with EPS coming to NT$0.59.