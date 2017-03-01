Chipbond net profits fall to 5-year low

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

LCD driver IC backend specialist Chipbond Technology saw its net profits fall to a five-year low of NT$1.99 billion (US$64.7 million) in 2016.

Chipbond's net profits for 2016 represented a 3.5% on-year decline due to rising operating costs as well as non-operating losses. EPS for the year came to NT$3.07. The company generated revenues of NT$17.26 billion in 2016, up 2.3% on year.

Chipbond is expected to enjoy revenue and profit growth in 2017, according to market watchers. The company will benefit from robust demand for TDDI (touch with display driver) chips while expanding its business in the radio frequency (RF) IC sector, said the watchers.

Chipbond posted revenues of NT$1.46 billion in January 2017, down 10.6% on month but up about 8% on year.