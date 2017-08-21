Digitimes Research: Global TDDI chip shipments for 2017 to shoot up 191% on year

Osiris Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 21 August 2017]

Global TDDI (touch and display driver integration) chip shipments for 2017 are estimated to drastically soar 191% on year due mainly to increased shipments of hybrid in-cell TDDI chips and the growing incorporation of TDDI chips into display panels, with Taiwan's chipmakers to command a global market share of nearly 40% in this sector, breaking the past dominance by the US-based Synaptics, according to Digitimes Research.

The growth of global TDDI chip shipments slowed down in the first half of 2017, as smartphone vendors were forced to adjust their inventories to counter sales declines in the Greater China region in the period from a year earlier.

In addition, Apple's plan to launch new full-screen iPhones in the second half of 2017 has fueled a market trend for full-screen smartphones with aspect ratios of 18:9, 18.5:9 and even 21:9, compared to the mainstream 16:9 ratio. This has prompted smartphone vendors to change their smartphone designs already done in the first half of the year and adjust the layout of TDDI ICs required, thus undermining the growth of TDDI chips shipments in the first six months of the year.

But the prospects for shipments of TDDI chips turn bright in the second half of the year, given the completion of new full-screen smartphone designs by vendors, the arrival of smartphone sales boom, and the growing willingness of panel makers to incorporate TDDI chips into their products bolstered by the decreasing failure of the incorporation and the new market for TDDI chips for a-Si panels.

Of the TDDI IC shipments in second-half 2017, those for a-Si panels will boast the strongest growth momentum, although chips for the LTPS segment are still estimated to maintain a 40% market share in the period. TDDI chips for a-Si panels are expected to rival well those for LTPS in terms of market share in the fourth quarter of 2017, constituting a new niche market for new entrants.

On another front, although Japan Display (JDI) is gradually shifting its R&D resources toward full in-cell chip products, total global shipments of hybrid in-cell chip products are expected to remain unchanged in 2017 from 2016, as hybrid in-cell TDDI chips would continue trending upward to offset the decreased shipments of hybrid in-cell chipsets including separate driver ICs and touch ICs.

In terms of resolution, despite the rapid growth in market demand for HD (1280x720) TDDI panels, FHD (1920x1080) TDDI panels are expected to stay as a market mainstream, while QHD (2560x1440) TDDI panels will remain confined to top-end flagship smartphone models.