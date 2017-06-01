Taipei, Saturday, June 3, 2017 09:52 (GMT+8)
ARM rolls out new solutions to accelerate AI adoption
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 June 2017]

ARM has launched a series of processor cores, the high-end Cortex-A75 and mid-range Cortex-A55 chips, and the Mali-G72 graphics chip, aimed to accelerate AI adoption.

The ARM Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 are based on ARM's DynamIQ technology, which the company claimed is a monumental shift in multi-core microarchitecture for the industry and the foundation for future ARM Cortex-A processors.

In March 2017, ARM introduced its brand new DynamIQ technology, which the company describes as a step forward for its well-known big.LITTLE technology. DynamIQ big.LITTLE enables configurations of big and LITTLE processors on a single compute cluster, which were previously not possible, the company said.

The Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 processors designed for DynamIQ technology can be optimized to deliver up to a 50x boost in AI performance over the next 3-5 years, ARM indicated. With DynamIQ big.LITTLE, both processors have increased multicore functionality and flexibility in a single compute cluster. The chips also come with ARM's TrustZone technology to fortify the SoC in edge devices, and increased functional safety capabilities for ADAS and autonomous driving.

The Cortex-A75 delivers massive single-thread compute uplift in performance and greater multicore capabilities, enabling multiple high-performance use cases including notebooks, networking and servers, all within a smartphone power profile, the company said.

With dedicated AI instructions and up to 2.5x the performance-per-milliwatt efficiency relative to today's Cortex-A53 based devices, the Cortex-A55 is the world's most versatile high-efficiency processor, the company claimed.

ARM also introduced its new Mali-G72 graphics processor to further optimize SoCs for distributed intelligence and device-based Machine Learning (ML). Based on the Bifrost architecture, the Mali-G72 is designed for the new and demanding use cases of ML on device, as well as High Fidelity mobile gaming and mobile VR, the company said.

ARM indicated the flexibility of DynamIQ big.LITTLE is at the heart of the system-level approach distributed intelligence requires. The combination of flexible CPU clusters, GPU compute technology, dedicated accelerators, and the new ARM Compute Library work together to efficiently enhance and scale AI performance.

The free and open-source ARM Compute Library is a collection of low-level software functions optimized for Cortex CPU and Mali GPU architectures. This is just the latest example of ARM's commitment to investing more in software to get the most performance out of hardware without compromising efficiency, the company said. On the CPU alone, ARM Compute Library can boost performance of AI and ML workloads by 10x-15x on both new and existing ARM-based SoCs.

ARM's Cortex-75, Cortex-55 and Mali-72 processor cores are all designed to focus on new opportunities in the AI field and high-end mobile computing applications. ARM also recommended its partners use 10nm process technology to fabricate Cortex-75 based chips, and 16/12nm for Cortex-55 based solutions.

There are already more than 10 companies looking to adopt ARM's new DynamIQ-based processor cores, according to industry sources, adding that chips based on the cores are expected to power end devices slated for launch in early 2018.

ARM looking to work with its partners to ship the next 100 billion ARM-based chips by 2021

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, May 2017

