Globalfoundries to roll out 12nm FinFET technology for high-performance devices

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 22 September 2017]

Globalfoundries has announced plans to introduce a new 12nm leading-performance (12LP) FinFET semiconductor manufacturing process. The technology is expected to deliver better density and a performance boost over Globalfoundries' current-generation 14nm FinFET offering, satisfying the processing needs of the most demanding compute-intensive applications from artificial intelligence and virtual reality to high-end smartphones and networking infrastructure.

The new 12LP technology provides as much as a 15% improvement in circuit density and more than a 10% improvement in performance over 16/14nm FinFET solutions on the market today. This positions 12LP to be fully competitive with other 12nm FinFET foundry offerings. The technology leverages Globalfoundries' expertise at Fab 8 in Saratoga County, New York, where its 14nm FinFET platform has been in high-volume production since early 2016.

"We are pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with Globalfoundries as a lead customer for their new 12LP technology," said Mark Papermaster, CTO and senior VP of technology and engineering for AMD, in a statement issued by Globalfoundries. "Our deep collaboration with GF has helped AMD bring a set of leadership high-performance products to market in 2017 using 14nm FinFET technology. We plan to introduce new client and graphics products based on GF's 12nm process technology in 2018 as a part of our focus on accelerating our product and technology momentum."

In addition to transistor-level enhancements, the 12LP platform will include new market-focused features specifically designed for automotive electronics and RF/analog applications, Globalfoundries indicated.

Emerging automotive applications in vehicle safety and automated driving require a combination of processing power and extreme reliability. The 12LP platform delivers both with plans for Automotive Grade 2 qualification at Fab 8 by the fourth quarter of 2017, Globalfoundries said. Besides, a new RF offering extends the 12LP platform for RF/analog applications such as premium-tier transceivers in sub-6GHz wireless networks. 12LP offers the best scaling in both logic and memory for RF chip architectures with primarily digital and less RF/analog content.

Globalfoundries added its new 12nm FinFET technology complements its existing 12nm FD-SOI offering, 12FDX. 12FDX provides an alternative path for the next generation of connected intelligent systems, enabling the performance of 10nm FinFET with better power consumption, lower cost, and better RF integration than current-generation foundry FinFET offerings.