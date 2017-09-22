Taipei, Friday, September 22, 2017 20:52 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
30°C
Globalfoundries to roll out 12nm FinFET technology for high-performance devices
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 22 September 2017]

Globalfoundries has announced plans to introduce a new 12nm leading-performance (12LP) FinFET semiconductor manufacturing process. The technology is expected to deliver better density and a performance boost over Globalfoundries' current-generation 14nm FinFET offering, satisfying the processing needs of the most demanding compute-intensive applications from artificial intelligence and virtual reality to high-end smartphones and networking infrastructure.

The new 12LP technology provides as much as a 15% improvement in circuit density and more than a 10% improvement in performance over 16/14nm FinFET solutions on the market today. This positions 12LP to be fully competitive with other 12nm FinFET foundry offerings. The technology leverages Globalfoundries' expertise at Fab 8 in Saratoga County, New York, where its 14nm FinFET platform has been in high-volume production since early 2016.

"We are pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with Globalfoundries as a lead customer for their new 12LP technology," said Mark Papermaster, CTO and senior VP of technology and engineering for AMD, in a statement issued by Globalfoundries. "Our deep collaboration with GF has helped AMD bring a set of leadership high-performance products to market in 2017 using 14nm FinFET technology. We plan to introduce new client and graphics products based on GF's 12nm process technology in 2018 as a part of our focus on accelerating our product and technology momentum."

In addition to transistor-level enhancements, the 12LP platform will include new market-focused features specifically designed for automotive electronics and RF/analog applications, Globalfoundries indicated.

Emerging automotive applications in vehicle safety and automated driving require a combination of processing power and extreme reliability. The 12LP platform delivers both with plans for Automotive Grade 2 qualification at Fab 8 by the fourth quarter of 2017, Globalfoundries said. Besides, a new RF offering extends the 12LP platform for RF/analog applications such as premium-tier transceivers in sub-6GHz wireless networks. 12LP offers the best scaling in both logic and memory for RF chip architectures with primarily digital and less RF/analog content.

Globalfoundries added its new 12nm FinFET technology complements its existing 12nm FD-SOI offering, 12FDX. 12FDX provides an alternative path for the next generation of connected intelligent systems, enabling the performance of 10nm FinFET with better power consumption, lower cost, and better RF integration than current-generation foundry FinFET offerings.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link