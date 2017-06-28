Taipei, Thursday, June 29, 2017 05:00 (GMT+8)
Taiwan lags behind in AI development
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

Compared to US' leadership in AI (artificial intelligence) technology development, Taiwan lags far behind, according to Ho Mei-yueh, a former economicc minister and currently a presidential policy advisor.

She was speaking at "Key to Industrial Upgrading: International Forum on Artificial Intelligence Innovative Applications" held by the government's Industrial Development Bureau on June 27.

Ho, who led a Taiwan delegation consisting of government officials, researchers and company executives to visit the US in mid-June, said she was amazed at the efforts US tech firms, including Nvidia and Google, have been investing in developing AI technology for application to autonomous driving.

Ho urges Taiwan-based manufacturers to use AI technology to improve manufacturing processes to maintain competitiveness.

The Taiwan government will set aside total budgets over NT$200 billion (US$6.62 billion) spreading over eight years for developing AI technology and establishing digital infrastructure, according to the government's Board of Science and Technology.

