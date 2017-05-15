Quanta to apply AI to medical electronics

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 15 May 2017]

Notebook ODM Quanta Computer has set up a business unit for R&D of electronics used in medical care and will apply AI (artificial intelligence) technology to such electronics through cooperation with hospitals and clinics in Taiwan, company chairman Barry Lam said at a May 12 investors conference.

The business unit has developed a platform of electronics used in medical care, and for application of AI technology it is talking with partnering hospitals and clinics about their needs, application of the technology, and profit-seeking business models.

Global demand for notebooks is rebounding from low levels persisting for a few years, as consumers have realized notebooks cannot be replaced by tablets and smartphones in some key functions, Lam noted.

Quanta shipped 9.2 million notebooks in first-quarter 2017, decreasing 12.0% sequentially but increasing 9.5% on year. Quanta expects notebook shipments in the second quarter to grow by over 10% sequentially, company vice chairman CC Leung indicated.

Quanta has 12 decided to invest US$100 million to set up a factory in the western Chinese city Chongqing where the company already set up its first factory in 2010.

Quanta Computer: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b) Item Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 227.916 (14.07%) 15.48% Gross margin 4.73% (0.37pp) (0.25pp) Net operating profit 4.676 (14.83%) 33.07% Net profit 2.793 (31.29%) (22.78%) Net EPS (NT$) 0.72

