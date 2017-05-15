Taipei, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 22:19 (GMT+8)
Quanta to apply AI to medical electronics
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 15 May 2017]

Notebook ODM Quanta Computer has set up a business unit for R&D of electronics used in medical care and will apply AI (artificial intelligence) technology to such electronics through cooperation with hospitals and clinics in Taiwan, company chairman Barry Lam said at a May 12 investors conference.

The business unit has developed a platform of electronics used in medical care, and for application of AI technology it is talking with partnering hospitals and clinics about their needs, application of the technology, and profit-seeking business models.

Global demand for notebooks is rebounding from low levels persisting for a few years, as consumers have realized notebooks cannot be replaced by tablets and smartphones in some key functions, Lam noted.

Quanta shipped 9.2 million notebooks in first-quarter 2017, decreasing 12.0% sequentially but increasing 9.5% on year. Quanta expects notebook shipments in the second quarter to grow by over 10% sequentially, company vice chairman CC Leung indicated.

Quanta has 12 decided to invest US$100 million to set up a factory in the western Chinese city Chongqing where the company already set up its first factory in 2010.

Quanta Computer: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b)

Item

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

227.916

(14.07%)

15.48%

Gross margin

4.73%

(0.37pp)

(0.25pp)

Net operating profit

4.676

(14.83%)

33.07%

Net profit

2.793

(31.29%)

(22.78%)

Net EPS (NT$)

0.72

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

Quanta Computer chiarman Barry Lam

Quanta chairman Barry Lam (left) and vice chairman CC Leung
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, May 2017

