Quanta to apply AI to medical electronics

Notebook ODM Quanta Computer has set up a business unit for R&D of electronics used in medical care and will apply AI (artificial intelligence) technology to such electronics through cooperation with hospitals and clinics in Taiwan, company chairman Barry Lam said at a May 12 investors conference.
The business unit has developed a platform of electronics used in medical care, and for application of AI technology it is talking with partnering hospitals and clinics about their needs, application of the technology, and profit-seeking business models.
Global demand for notebooks is rebounding from low levels persisting for a few years, as consumers have realized notebooks cannot be replaced by tablets and smartphones in some key functions, Lam noted.
Quanta shipped 9.2 million notebooks in first-quarter 2017, decreasing 12.0% sequentially but increasing 9.5% on year. Quanta expects notebook shipments in the second quarter to grow by over 10% sequentially, company vice chairman CC Leung indicated.
Quanta has 12 decided to invest US$100 million to set up a factory in the western Chinese city Chongqing where the company already set up its first factory in 2010.
Quanta Computer: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b)
Item
Amount
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
227.916
(14.07%)
15.48%
Gross margin
4.73%
(0.37pp)
(0.25pp)
Net operating profit
4.676
(14.83%)
33.07%
Net profit
2.793
(31.29%)
(22.78%)
Net EPS (NT$)
0.72
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017
Quanta chairman Barry Lam (left) and vice chairman CC Leung
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, May 2017