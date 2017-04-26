Taiwan market: Bank launches AI financial advisory services

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 April 2017]

E.Sun Bank has launched AI (artificial intelligence) ChatBot financial advisory services in the Taiwan market through cooperation with IBM Taiwan and LINE.

ChatBot utilizes IBM Watson Conversation AI technology of interpreting Chinese-language dialogue between bank clerks and customers and accordingly generating responses on LINE, the Taiwan-based bank noted.

ChatBot is currently limited to responses to inquires about foreign exchange, mortgage lending assessment and credit card, it indicated. The services are also available via Facebook.