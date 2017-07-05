Taiwan ODMs consider suspending ties with LeEco

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

Taiwan-based Compal Electronics is evaluating all possible situations in order to decide whether it will continue to cooperate with China-based LeEco amid the deterioration of its financial condition, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report, citing company president Ray Chen.

Due to a dispute with one of China's largest banks over unpaid debts and interest, a Shanghai court recently froze CNY1.237 billion (US$182 million) of assets held by LeEco, LeEco's subsidiaries and its founder Jia Yueting and his family.

Compal announced in March 2017 a plan to invest CNY700 million (US$101.65 million) to take a 2.15% stake in Leshi Zhixin Electronic Technology, a TV manufacturing subsidiary of LeEco.

The planned investment in Leshi Zhixin was interpreted as Compal trying to turn part of the debts owed by LeEco into equity investment. As of September 30, 2016, LeEco owed Compal NT$8.29 billion (US$274.52 million) in accounts receivables. Compal is a smartphone subcontractor for LeEco.

Chen said in March that LeEco has been paying its debts regularly since November 2016 and has returned nearly 50% of the total debts to Compal.

However, Chen confirmed that payment activities from LeEco had reduced significantly since April-May 2017, according to the report.

If the repayment situation does not improve, Compal will hold back its investment plan, Chen said. The investment deal was originally set to finalize in late June 2017.

Meanwhile, Foxconn Electronics, which produces smart TVs for LeEco, has withdrawn its investment in Leshi Zhixin and is also reducing its shipments to LeEco, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Foxconn previously held a 20% stake in Leshi Zhixin through one of its construction subsidiaries in Shenzhen, but the construction company backed off its investment in early 2016, EDN said.

Foxconn shipped only 21,500 TVs to LeEco in the first four months of 2017, said the paper, citing data from China-based All View Cloud Data Technology.