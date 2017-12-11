Altek reports on-year drop for November revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 11 December 2017]

Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.033 billion (US$34.43 million) for November 2017, representing a 32.29% increase on month and 12.06% drop on year.

The digital camera and imaging solution supplier has totaled NT$9.582 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 6.82% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Altek totaled NT$11.577 billion in consolidated revenues, down 7.32% sequentially on year.

Altek expects 3D sensing solutions to be a major growth driver for the company in the next few years.

Altek: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 1,033 32.3% (12.1%) 9,582 (6.8%) Oct-17 781 (16.3%) (19.6%) 8,550 (6.1%) Sep-17 933 8.5% (20.9%) 7,769 (4.5%) Aug-17 860 2.1% (0.1%) 6,836 (1.8%) Jul-17 842 1.5% (4.8%) 5,976 (2%) Jun-17 830 8.2% (6.8%) 5,134 (1.5%) May-17 767 (12.4%) (19.1%) 4,304 (0.5%) Apr-17 876 (15.6%) (7.9%) 3,537 4.8% Mar-17 1,038 35.4% 9.2% 2,661 9.7% Feb-17 767 (10.5%) 17.2% 1,623 10.1% Jan-17 856 (33.8%) 4.4% 856 4.4% Dec-16 1,294 10.2% 33.6% 11,577 (7.3%) Nov-16 1,174 21% 18.9% 10,283 (10.8%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017