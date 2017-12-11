Altek reports on-year drop for November revenues

Altek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.033 billion (US$34.43 million) for November 2017, representing a 32.29% increase on month and 12.06% drop on year.
The digital camera and imaging solution supplier has totaled NT$9.582 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 6.82% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Altek totaled NT$11.577 billion in consolidated revenues, down 7.32% sequentially on year.
Altek expects 3D sensing solutions to be a major growth driver for the company in the next few years.
Altek: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-17
|
1,033
|
32.3%
|
(12.1%)
|
9,582
|
(6.8%)
Oct-17
|
781
|
(16.3%)
|
(19.6%)
|
8,550
|
(6.1%)
Sep-17
|
933
|
8.5%
|
(20.9%)
|
7,769
|
(4.5%)
Aug-17
|
860
|
2.1%
|
(0.1%)
|
6,836
|
(1.8%)
Jul-17
|
842
|
1.5%
|
(4.8%)
|
5,976
|
(2%)
Jun-17
|
830
|
8.2%
|
(6.8%)
|
5,134
|
(1.5%)
May-17
|
767
|
(12.4%)
|
(19.1%)
|
4,304
|
(0.5%)
Apr-17
|
876
|
(15.6%)
|
(7.9%)
|
3,537
|
4.8%
Mar-17
|
1,038
|
35.4%
|
9.2%
|
2,661
|
9.7%
Feb-17
|
767
|
(10.5%)
|
17.2%
|
1,623
|
10.1%
Jan-17
|
856
|
(33.8%)
|
4.4%
|
856
|
4.4%
Dec-16
|
1,294
|
10.2%
|
33.6%
|
11,577
|
(7.3%)
Nov-16
|
1,174
|
21%
|
18.9%
|
10,283
|
(10.8%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017