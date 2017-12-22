Taiwan makers urged to develop more niche MLCCs

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 December 2017]

Though lower-tier commodity MLCCs have become a seller's market due to lingering supply shortfall, Taiwan makers must step up the development of niche-type MLCCs if they want to tap into the supply chains of high-end smartphones and automotive electronics, according to industry sources.

Taiwan MLCC makers lag far behind Japan's Murata Manufacturing and Taiyo Yuden, US-based Vishay, KEMET, and AVX, and Korea's Samsung Electro-Mechanics in terms of operating scales and technological developments, said the sources.

Murata, for instance, sees its annual revenues reach nine times as large as those of Taiwan's largest MLCC maker, Yageo. Accordingly, as long as the Japan maker spends 7% of its revenues on tech R&D, the spending would run close to the total annual revenues of Yageo.

Both Murata and Taiyo Yuden have forayed into the supply chain partners for Apple's iPhone devices with high-performance MLCCs that boast the highest possible capacitance values only achievable with their advanced technologies, added the sources.

By contrast, Taiwan makers can only focus on commodity MLCCs for more-mature applications with little patent hurdles. Such MLCCs now still enjoy great market demand as they can be applied to a wide variety of devices, including midrange to low-end smartphones, PCs, gaming consoles, audio equipment and household electrical appliances. At the moment, even Yageo has 70% of its revenues come from general MLCCs, and only 30% from niche-type MLCCs, the sources said.

Given substantial R&D spending and patent hurdles hard to address, Taiwan makers, including Yageo, Walsin Technology and Holy Stone, can hardly follow the steps of Japan makers in pursuing technological advancements with heavy spending. But they can gradually manage to boost the revenue ratios of their niche-type MLCCs to secure higher profit margins and sustainable operations.

In pursuing niche-type MLCCs, makers can move to develop extremely tiny, high-performance MLCCs for high-tier smartphones. They can also develop large-size MLCCs for automotive and industrial uses, which feature resistance to high temperatures and require high capacitance values and high voltage.