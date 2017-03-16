Passive component firm Holy Stone to downsize capital 30%

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 March 2017]

Holy Stone Enterprise, a Taiwan-based supplier of multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCC), plans to reduce paid-in capital by NT$673 million (US$21.8 million), or about 30%, to NT$1.57 billion.

The capital reduction plan is subject to approval at the company's regular shareholders meeting to be held on June 7.

The amount of reduction in capital will be returned to shareholders at NT$3 in cash per share, Holy Stone said. The capital downsizing is to improve the company's capital structure, as well as to hike ROE (return on equity).

As of fourth-quarter 2016, Holy Stone held about NT$2.35 billion in cash on hand, the company disclosed.

Holy Stone reported consolidated revenues of NT$849 million for February 2017, up 17.8% on year but down 15.9% sequentially. Revenues totaled NT$1.86 billion for the first two months of 2017, rising 3.6% from a year ago.