NPO MLCC tight supply lingers due to booming demand

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 November 2017]

The market supply of MLCC (multi-layer ceramic capacitors) has remained tight, especially NPO models, due to increasing demand from the mobile-device fast charging and wireless charging segments, with the tight supply not expected to ease until the first half of 2018 at the earliest, according to industry sources.

The sources said that delivery lead time for MLCC products has extended to six months, and MLCC makers and distributors are still enjoying robust shipment performance in the fourth quarter, traditionally an off season for the industry.

In line with the supply tightness, Taiwan's leading player Yageo has recently raised its prices for NPO MLCC by 20-30%. NPO MLCC, now accounting for only 7.5% of the firm's revenues, is a comparatively lower-end MLCC needed to support fast charging for mobile phones and power supplies, and most leading suppliers of passive electronic components in Japan and South Korea have exited the segment, the sources said.

With the wireless charging expected to gain significant momentum along with the launch of Apple's AirPower wireless charging device in 2018, market demands for rectifier diodes, power management ICs and ESD (electrostatic discharge) protection components are expected to trend upward, and so is NPO MLCC, as Japan's Murata Manufacturing has tapped into Apple's AirPower supply chain with its NPO MLCC product. Particularly as vendors in the Android smartphone camp will also follow suit to adopt wireless charging systems in their smartphones, market demand for NPO MLCC is expected to see explosive growth soon, the sources continued.

On another front, while major Japan and Korea MLCC players are actively venturing into the lucrative market for auto-use passive components, Taiwan's HolyStone also focuses on rolling out high-end MLCC for the automotive electronics market. The firm's MLCC components are applicable to in-vehicle entertainment systems, car navigation system and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The company has indirectly tapped into the supply chains of automakers in the US and Europe, the sources disclosed.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017