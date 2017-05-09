Yageo, Walsin report increased April revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

Passive component makers Yageo and Walsin Technology have reported sequential increases in April revenues of 2.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Yageo, a maker of MLCC and chip resistors, posted consolidated revenues of about NT$2.6 billion (US$86 million) for April 2017. Revenues compared to a year ago represented a 3.8% increase.

Fellow MLCC and chip resistor company Walsin generated revenues of NT$1.67 billion in April 2017, up 8.5% on year.

Yageo's cumulative 2017 revenues through April came to NT$9.95 billion, rising 1.3% from a year earlier, while Walsin's revenues increased 9.3% on year during the four-month period.

Yageo reported net EPS of NT$1.62 for the first quarter of 2017 compared with NT$1.25 a year ago. Yageo had losses incurred from foreign exchange transactions totaling NT$371 million during the quarter.

Walsin posted net profits fell 31% on quarter to NT$397 million in the first quarter of 2017, when the company suffered foreign exchange transaction losses of about NT$90 million. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.77.