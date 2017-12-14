Taipei, Thursday, December 14, 2017 18:20 (GMT+8)
Truly Opto shifts focus to automotive applications
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 December 2017]

China-based flat panel maker Truly Opto-Electronics has shifted the focus of its production away from handset panels to automotive displays due to emerging business opportunities arising from the sector, according to industry sources.

The company inaugurated a new 4.5G LCD factory in Huizhou, southern China recently, concentrating on the production of display products for automotive applications.

Truly is currently also building a new plant in Shanwei, southern China, which is slated for commercial operations in the second half of 2019.

The company aims to become a one-stop supplier for truck-use lens modules, panoramic parking lenses, ADAS lenses, central display boards, large-sized dashboards, head-up displays and other display products for in-car entertainment devices, the sources revealed.

Truly shipped 8.6 million automotive display panels in 2016, ranking sixth globally in the segment. The company aims to ship 10 million units in 2017, with 50% shipped to overseas markets and another 50% to the local automobile market.

More panel makers shifting focus to automobile panels

More panel makers shifting focus to automotive panels.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2017

China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
