Chicony Electronics May revenues up on month, down on year

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 June 2017]

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.025 billion (US$200 million) for May, increasing 11.44% on month but decreasing 0.45% on year, and NT$28.373 billion for January-May, inching up 1.46% on year.

Chicony Electronics' shareholders, at a meeting on June 7, approved the proposed distribution of a dividend of NT$4.30, NT$4.25 in cash and NT$0.05 in stock, for 2016, with the cash dividend accounting for 81.11% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$5.24.

Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Apr-17 5,406 (18%) 2.2% 22,348 2% Mar-17 6,594 26.7% 2.5% 16,942 1.9% Feb-17 5,204 1.2% 13.3% 10,348 1.5% Jan-17 5,144 (28.4%) (8.2%) 5,144 (8.2%) Dec-16 7,181 (0.5%) 3.1% 77,013 (4.5%) Nov-16 7,217 6.8% (2%) 69,833 (5.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017