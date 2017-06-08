Chicony Electronics May revenues up on month, down on year

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.025 billion (US$200 million) for May, increasing 11.44% on month but decreasing 0.45% on year, and NT$28.373 billion for January-May, inching up 1.46% on year.
Chicony Electronics' shareholders, at a meeting on June 7, approved the proposed distribution of a dividend of NT$4.30, NT$4.25 in cash and NT$0.05 in stock, for 2016, with the cash dividend accounting for 81.11% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$5.24.
Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Apr-17
|
5,406
|
(18%)
|
2.2%
|
22,348
|
2%
Mar-17
|
6,594
|
26.7%
|
2.5%
|
16,942
|
1.9%
Feb-17
|
5,204
|
1.2%
|
13.3%
|
10,348
|
1.5%
Jan-17
|
5,144
|
(28.4%)
|
(8.2%)
|
5,144
|
(8.2%)
Dec-16
|
7,181
|
(0.5%)
|
3.1%
|
77,013
|
(4.5%)
Nov-16
|
7,217
|
6.8%
|
(2%)
|
69,833
|
(5.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
