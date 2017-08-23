Demand for 4G smartphones in emerging markets spurs growth in 2Q17, says Gartner

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

Global sales of smartphones to end users totaled 366.2 million units in the second quarter of 2017, a 6.7% increase over the second quarter of 2016, according to Gartner. In the smartphone operating system market, Android extended its lead with 87.7% market share, while iOS accounted for 12.1%.

"Although demand for utility smartphones remains strong, there is growing demand in emerging markets for 4G smartphones, with more storage, better processors and more advanced cameras. This is translating into higher demand for mid-priced US$150-$200 smartphones," said Anshul Gupta, research director at Gartner.

Sales of all types of smartphone grew in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the second quarter of 2016. However, there is a concern about rising component costs, as well as limited supply, due to the reduced availability of critical components. "We expect a shortage of flash memory and OLED displays will affect premium smartphone supply in the second half of 2017," said Gupta. "We've already seen Huawei's P10 suffer from a flash memory shortage, and smaller, traditional brands, such as HTC, LG and Sony, are stuck between aggressive Chinese brands and the dominating market shares of Samsung and Apple in the premium smartphone segment."

Samsung's smartphone sales grew 7.5% on year, after three consecutive quarterly declines. The company had been hit hard by problems with the Galaxy Note 7, but the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are bringing back high demand for Samsung smartphones. "Despite growing competition from Chinese brands such as Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, we expect Samsung to register growth in 2017," said Gupta.

Despite clearing the distribution channel of iPhone inventory amounting to 3.3 million units during the second quarter, Apple's sales were flat (down 0.2%) on year. "Apple's sales in emerging markets are expected to grow as older-generation iPhones continue to attract buyers. The new iOS 11, which will include augmented reality, machine learning, an improved Siri and a new display design, will likely fuel strong iPhone sales in the fourth quarter of 2017, and help Apple increase its sales in 2017," added Gupta.

Vivo and Oppo achieved the best performances in the second quarter of 2017, with on-year sales increases of 70.8% and 44.1%, respectively. Vivo's smartphones with front-facing cameras have carved out a niche for themselves. "Vivo maintained second place in China and grew its sales internationally," said Gupta. Similarly, Oppo secured its leading position in China by offering dual rear-facing and front-facing cameras.

Greater China and emerging Asia Pacific markets drove sales of smartphones in the second quarter of 2017, with market shares of 27.7% and 21.4%, respectively.

Growing smartphone penetration of India, Indonesia and Southeast Asian countries drove an on-year rise in smartphone sales in the emerging Asia Pacific group.

However, smartphone sales in Greater China declined on year, primarily due to longer replacement cycles and as users prefer to buy better smartphones. "Large vendors continued to strengthen their positions by increasing their market share, while smaller brands lost ground in Greater China," said Gupta.

Sales in Western Europe returned to on-year growth, fueled especially by strong sales of Huawei and Samsung smartphones.

Gartner: Worldwide smartphone sales to end users by vendor, 2Q17 (k units) Vendor 2Q17 shipments 2Q17 market share 2Q16 shipments 2Q16 market share Samsung 82,535.1 22.5% 76,743.5 22.4% Apple 44,314.8 12.1% 44,395 12.9% Huawei 35,964.3 9.8% 30,670.7 8.9% Oppo 26,092.5 7.1% 18,112.6 5.3% Vivo 24,324.6 6.6% 14,240.5 4.1% Others 153,003.1 41.8% 159,190.3 46.4% Total 366,234.4 100% 343,352.5 100%

Source: Gartner, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

Gartner: Worldwide top-5 regions for smartphone sales to end users, 2Q17 (k units) Region 2Q17 shipments 2Q17 market share 2Q16 shipments 2Q16 market share Greater China 101,524.5 27.7% 114,170.9 33.3% Emerging Asia Pacific 78,243.1 21.4% 59,429.7 17.3% North America 40,438 11% 38,121.5 11.1% Western Europe 35,790.5 9.8% 31,523.6 9.2% Latin America 32,867.2 9% 33,050.3 9.6% Others 77,371.1 21.1% 67,056.5 19.5% Total 366,234.4 100% 343,352.5 100%

Source: Gartner, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017