Tianma Micro-electronics starts production at 6G AMOLED factory
Joan Wei, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

China-based Tianma Micro-electronics has begun production of rigid and flexible AMOLED panels based on LTPS (low-temperature poly-Si) backplanes at a new 6G AMOLED line in Wuhan, central China, according to industry sources.

Tianma started construction of the plant in January 2016 and it is the first 6G AMOLED one in China as well as the world's first 6G fab producing both rigid and flexible AMOLED panels, the sources said.

Tianma set up a 4.5G AMOLED trial production line for R&D of AMOLED technology and manufacturing process in 2010 and a 5.5G AMOLED factory in 2013, with the factory beginning shipments to vendors of smart terminal devices in 2016.

flexible AMOLED panel

A flexible AMOLED panel
Photo: Tianma Micro-electronics

Categories: Display panel Displays

Tags: 6G AMOLED

