China market: China Mobile sets 2018 orders for optical components

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 December 2017]

China Mobile has announced the winning bidders for the optical communication components it plans to purchase in 2018, which will help boost shipments of Taiwan-based optical component makers starting the first half of 2018, according to industry sources.

Huawei, ZTE, FiberHome and Nokia are the four major winners of China Mobile's optical component orders, which contain mainly GPON and EPON devices, totaling over 280,000 units, said the sources.

In particular, Huawei has secured a major portion of GPON OLT and smart home gateway devices orders, noted the sources, adding that Taiwan-based optical component suppliers, including EZconn, TrueLight and LuxNet are expected to land windfall orders from Huawei.

EZconn has reportedly secured 10G PON device orders from customers in China, Europe and the US, including optical-sub assembly and optical transceiver modules, with shipments to begin in the first quarter of 2018. Meanwhile, it has also landed orders for 2.5G PON products from Huawei and China Mobile, indicated the sources.