Elite Advanced Laser conservative about 2H17

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Laser diode packaging firm Elite Advanced Laser (EAL) is conservative about its business outlook for the second half of 2017 due to declining demand for its 2.5G (Gigabit per second) GPON devices and high-speed externally modulated laser (EML) products.

Some clients in the data center segment have also decided to withhold shipments of 40G products from August, which will affect the company's performance in the third quarter, company executives have said at the firm's latest investors conference.

Shipments of EML products are expected to decline in the third quarter, and the order visibility of these products remains unclear for the fourth quarter, the company said.

The company's consolidated revenues dropped 2.5% on quarter and 13% on year to NT$1.769 billion (US$58.38 million) in the second quarter of 2017. Net profits also declined 37% on year to NT$212 million in the quarter. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$1.6, which was lower than market expectations.

For the first half of 2017, revenues slid 11.7% on year to NT$3.69 billion, gross margin shed 5pp to 26.67%, while net profits were down 48.14% to NT$33 million. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$2.52 for the six-month period.

The company's stock price shed NT$8.50 to close at NT$105.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on the August 16 session amid its conservative business outlook for the second half.

EAL sees more data center clients withholding their orders

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017