Apogee, LuxNet conservative about optical component sales for 2H17

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 14 August 2017]

Optical telecom component suppliers Apogee Optocom and LuxNet are conservative about their business outlook for the second half of 2017 as most clients have become increasing reluctant to place new orders recently.

Apogee, which engages in production of active/passive optical filters, indicated that most of its clients have slowed to place orders since the second quarter due to high inventory levels in the channels, said company sources.

Apogee reported net profits of NT$26.83 million (US$883,807) and an EPS of NT$0.84 for the second quarter of 2017. For the first half of 2017, net profits totaled NT$58.45 million or NT$1.82 per share on revenues of NT$318 million.

Second-quarter earnings represented an inrease of 93% from a year earlier, overall shipments for the quarter were lower than expected, said the sources.

Apogee expects demand for active optical filters to rebound in the fourth quarter, while sales for passive optical filters to remain flat in the second half due to continued inventory adjustments in the market.

Meanwhile, LuxNet reported a net loss of NT$148 million or NT$2.03 per share in the second quarter of 2017. EPS for the first half of 2017 was negative NT$4.13.

Although LuxNet saw its revenues increase 48.71% on month and 11.74% on year to NT$190 million in July, the company is expected to incur losses in the third quarter of 2017 as shipments of low-margin GPON devices still accounted for a high portion of its overall sales, according to industry sources.