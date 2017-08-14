Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:17 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Apogee, LuxNet conservative about optical component sales for 2H17
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 14 August 2017]

Optical telecom component suppliers Apogee Optocom and LuxNet are conservative about their business outlook for the second half of 2017 as most clients have become increasing reluctant to place new orders recently.

Apogee, which engages in production of active/passive optical filters, indicated that most of its clients have slowed to place orders since the second quarter due to high inventory levels in the channels, said company sources.

Apogee reported net profits of NT$26.83 million (US$883,807) and an EPS of NT$0.84 for the second quarter of 2017. For the first half of 2017, net profits totaled NT$58.45 million or NT$1.82 per share on revenues of NT$318 million.

Second-quarter earnings represented an inrease of 93% from a year earlier, overall shipments for the quarter were lower than expected, said the sources.

Apogee expects demand for active optical filters to rebound in the fourth quarter, while sales for passive optical filters to remain flat in the second half due to continued inventory adjustments in the market.

Meanwhile, LuxNet reported a net loss of NT$148 million or NT$2.03 per share in the second quarter of 2017. EPS for the first half of 2017 was negative NT$4.13.

Although LuxNet saw its revenues increase 48.71% on month and 11.74% on year to NT$190 million in July, the company is expected to incur losses in the third quarter of 2017 as shipments of low-margin GPON devices still accounted for a high portion of its overall sales, according to industry sources.

Realtime news

  • HiSilicon among top-5 customers of TSMC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 21min ago

  • 85% of jobs in 2030 not yet created, says Dell report

    Before Going to Press | 7h 30min ago

  • Dell stresses importance of digital transformation at technology forum

    Before Going to Press | 7h 36min ago

  • GET solar wafer production affected by power outage in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 7h 46min ago

  • China market: Clevo retail chain to expand

    Before Going to Press | 7h 48min ago

  • Taiwan market: Sharp intros Aquos S2

    Before Going to Press | 8h 13min ago

  • Sunplus growing presence in auto electronics sector

    Before Going to Press | 8h 20min ago

  • China Internet user base over 751 million at end of June, says CNNIC

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • Spreadtrum to roll out 12nm chips in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 8h 27min ago

  • August prices for VGA RAM hike over 30% on month

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • Globalfoundries demos 2.5D HBM solution

    Before Going to Press | 8h 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link