Optical component suppliers report increased sales for December
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES
Thursday 11 January 2018

Most Taiwan-based optical component makers have reported improved sales for December 2017 due to a pick-up in demand for GPON devices in China and increased shipments to the datacenter segment.

GaAs-based epiwafer maker LandMark Optoelectronics posted revenues of NT$215 million (US$7.26 million) for December, the company's highest monthly level for 2017. Demand for 2.5 GPON devices from China was nearly 100% higher than expected, according to company sources.

Luxnet saw its consolidated revenues grow 15.4% sequentially to a nine-month high of NT$153 million in December. The company attributed the increased sales to a rebound in orders for 2.5G and 100G GPON products.

Laser diode packaging firm Elite Advanced Laser posted revenues of NT$652.98 million for December, up 3.59% on month but down 4.67% on year. For all of 2017, revenues totaled NT$7.269 billion, decreasing 11.43% on year.

Utilizing its TO (transmitter outline)-can and TOSA (transmitter optical subassembly) packaging technologies, Elite Advanced Laser is capable of providing 5G, 25G and 100G PON solutions.

