Packaging can extend physical limits of semiconductors, says TSMC chair

Josephine Lien, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Moore's Law will reach its physical limits in 8-10 years, but the development of advanced packaging technology will help extend innovations, according to Morris Chang, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

TSMC has developed a new generation of its backend integrated fan-out (InFO) wafer-level packaging (WLP) technology, with volume production slated for later in 2017, the foundry disclosed. TSMC has also expanded its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) services to the fabrication of 16nm chips, and offered high-end accelerators with integrated multiple second-generation High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) and a GPU to support artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning and other high-performance computing applications.

TSMC expects its revenues through 2020 to grow at a CAGR of 5-10%, Chang indicated. The foundry will manage to maintain its technology leadership, while staying ahead of fellow dedicated foundry companies in manufacturing capabilities.

Chang also identified that high-performance computing applications such as AI and deep learning, graphics processors, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications will drive future IC market growth.

TSMC has been making progress in the development of advanced process technologies. In 2016, TSMC's revenues generated from 16nm process technology surged over 500% on year to account for more than 20% of the foundry's total revenues. TSMC has also moved its 10nm process to volume production, and completed the validation of its 7nm technology. Moving forward, the foundry is looking to have its 5nm process adopt extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology.

TSMC's 16nm node manufacturing is applied for the manufacture of not only mobile chips, but also graphics processors and chips related to AR, VR and AI applications. The foundry has also launched a new 12nm manufacturing process to satisfy growing demand for low-power applications such as chips for entry-level and mid-range smartphones, consumer electronics, car electronics and digital TVs.

As for TSMC's mature 28nm technology, 2017 marked the seventh year that the technology has been in mass production. The foundry plans to expand 28nm process capacity by 15% in 2017.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang

Photo: Michael Huang, Digitimes, June 2017