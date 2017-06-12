Taipei, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 13:34 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
31°C
Packaging can extend physical limits of semiconductors, says TSMC chair
Josephine Lien, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

Moore's Law will reach its physical limits in 8-10 years, but the development of advanced packaging technology will help extend innovations, according to Morris Chang, chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

TSMC has developed a new generation of its backend integrated fan-out (InFO) wafer-level packaging (WLP) technology, with volume production slated for later in 2017, the foundry disclosed. TSMC has also expanded its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) services to the fabrication of 16nm chips, and offered high-end accelerators with integrated multiple second-generation High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) and a GPU to support artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning and other high-performance computing applications.

TSMC expects its revenues through 2020 to grow at a CAGR of 5-10%, Chang indicated. The foundry will manage to maintain its technology leadership, while staying ahead of fellow dedicated foundry companies in manufacturing capabilities.

Chang also identified that high-performance computing applications such as AI and deep learning, graphics processors, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications will drive future IC market growth.

TSMC has been making progress in the development of advanced process technologies. In 2016, TSMC's revenues generated from 16nm process technology surged over 500% on year to account for more than 20% of the foundry's total revenues. TSMC has also moved its 10nm process to volume production, and completed the validation of its 7nm technology. Moving forward, the foundry is looking to have its 5nm process adopt extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology.

TSMC's 16nm node manufacturing is applied for the manufacture of not only mobile chips, but also graphics processors and chips related to AR, VR and AI applications. The foundry has also launched a new 12nm manufacturing process to satisfy growing demand for low-power applications such as chips for entry-level and mid-range smartphones, consumer electronics, car electronics and digital TVs.

As for TSMC's mature 28nm technology, 2017 marked the seventh year that the technology has been in mass production. The foundry plans to expand 28nm process capacity by 15% in 2017.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang

TSMC chairman Morris Chang
Photo: Michael Huang, Digitimes, June 2017

Realtime news

  • Digitimes Research: China striving to raise IC self-sufficiency

    Bits + chips | 5min ago

  • China market: Oppo unveils next-generation R11, R11 Plus smartphones

    Mobile + telecom | 11min ago

  • Intel sees fierce competition in manufacturing process

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 21:44

  • Lite-On Semi posts revenue growth in May

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 21:13

  • Young Optics May revenues rise 22%

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 21:11

  • Digitimes Research: China striving to raise IC self-sufficiency

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 20:42

  • China market: JD.com starts using drones for deliveries

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 20:42

  • InnoDisk seeing tight NAND flash chip supply through 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 20:37

  • Toppan considers partnering with China firms, say sources

    Before Going to Press | Jun 12, 19:44

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link