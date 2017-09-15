IC packager ASE reportedly enters Amazon supply chain

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has cut into the supply chain for Amazon's datacenter construction set to begin between 2017 and 2018, by providing 2.5D IC packaging services for network processors for use in the datacenter systems, according to industry sources.

ASE is also eyeing packaging orders for network chips for China-based vendors' datacenter construction projects, said the sources.

Demand for 2.5D IC packaging technology has been rising for graphics processing units (GPU), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA) and artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Network processors for datacenters are another area 2.5D IC packaging technology is targeted at, as international giants such as Amazon, Google and Baidu are increasingly building datacenter platforms for their own consumption, the sources indicated.

In addition, ASE has developed its fan-out chip-on-substrate (FOCoS) process designed for mid-range and high-end GPUs and FPGAs, and AI chips, the sources noted. The FOCoS comes with lower costs than ASE's 2.5D IC packaging, and is being regarded as the company's secret weapon against Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) integrated fan-out (InFO) wafer-level packaging technology.

TSMC's InFO wafer-level packaging technology helped the foundry land exclusive deals for Apple's A-series chips for iPhones in 2016 and 2017. With the backend InFO about to enter its second generation, which will bring more competitiveness to the foundry's 7nm FinFET process, TSMC will likely win another exclusive deal for chips for the 2018 series of iPhone, the sources said.

TSMC already has mature yield rates for its CoWoS (chip-on-wafer-on-substrate) backend process, with orders from Nvidia, Xilinx and other international vendors fully occupying TSMC's existing CoWoS process capacity, the sources identified.