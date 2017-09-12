Xilinx, ARM, Cadence and TSMC collaborating on CCIX test chip

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Xilinx, ARM, Cadence Design Systems and TSMC have announced a collaboration to build the first CCIX (cache coherent interconnect for accelerators) test chip in TSMC 7nm FinFET process technology for delivery in 2018. The test chip aims to provide a silicon proof point to demonstrate the capabilities of CCIX in enabling multi-core high-performance Arm CPUs working via a coherent fabric to off-chip FPGA accelerators.

The test chip, implemented on TSMC's 7nm process, will be based on the latest ARM DynamIQ technology, CMN-600 coherent on-chip bus and foundation IP. To validate the complete subsystem, Cadence provided key I/O and memory subsystems, which include the CCIX IP solution (controller and PHY), PCI Express 4.0/3.0 (PCIe-4/3) IP solution (controller and PHY), the DDR4 PHY, peripheral IPs such as I2C, SPI and QSPI, as well as associated IP drivers. Cadence verification and implementation tools are being used to build the test chip. The test chip provides connectivity to Xilinx's 16nm Virtex UltraScale+ FPGAs over CCIX chip-to-chip coherent interconnect protocol.

The test chip will tape-out in early first-quarter 2018 with silicon availability expected in second-half 2018, according to the joint statement.

"Our Virtex UltraScale+ HBM family is built using TSMC's 3rd generation CoWoS technology, which is now the industry standard assembly for HBM integration and cache-coherent acceleration with CCIX," Xilinx COO Victor Peng said in the statement.

"The test chip will not only demonstrate how the latest ARM technology with coherent multichip accelerators can scale across the data center, but reinforces our commitment to solving the challenge of accessing data quickly and easily," noted Noel Hurley, VP and GM of Arm's infrastructure group, in the statement. "This innovative and collaborative approach to coherent memory is a significant step forward in delivering high-performance, efficient data center platforms."

Also in the statement, Babu Mandava, senior VP and GM of the IP group at Cadence, indicated "the CCIX industry standard will help drive the next generation of interconnect that provides the high-performance cache coherency that the market is demanding."

"TSMC's most advanced 7nm FinFET process technology provides high performance and low power benefits that satisfy distinct product requirements for high-performance computing (HPC) applications targeting these markets," said Cliff Hou, TSMC VP of R&D/design and technology platform, in the same statement.