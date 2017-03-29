Xintec looks to turnaround in 2H17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 March 2017]

Taiwan's Xintec, an affiliate of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) specializing in packaging services for CMOS image sensors as well as MEMS and fingerprint sensors, expects to make a turnaround in the second half of 2017.

Xintec has developed packaging services for both capacitive and optical fingerprint sensors which are in the validation process, the company noted. Xintec expects new orders for fingerprint sensors to drive its revenue growth in the second half of 2017.

In addition, Xintec's 12-inch wafer-level chip-scale package (WL-CSP) services have gone through validation with customers engaged in the car electronics sector, the company indicated. Nevertheless, utilization rates for its 12-inch WL-CSP line will still not be able to reach economies of scale during 2017, the company said.

Xintec swung to net losses of NT$637 million (US$21.1 million) in 2016 from profits of NT$147 million a year ago. EPS for the year turned to negative NT$2.36. The company attributed the negative performance to poor utilization rates for its 12-inch WL-CSP line and falling orders for 8-inch WL-CSP.

Xintec offers its 8-inch WL-CSP services mainly to image sensor and fingerprint sensor companies. Xintec disclosed it is facing increased competition from its China-based companies.

Xintec added it will continue to work closely with TSMC and color filer (CF) maker VisEra Technologies, while expressing optimism about demand for senors for IoT applications.