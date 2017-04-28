Qualcomm, Microsoft to bring ARM notebook back

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

ARM has recently revealed that a Snapdragon 835-based Windows 10 notebook will be launched in the market by the end of 2017 and some market watchers believe ARM and Microsoft’s partnership is expected to focus on conquering the weakness in software ecosystem and could bring pressure to Intel.

Some upstream suppliers believe the new ARM-based notebook could be Microsoft’s new Surface or Lenovo’s new 2-in-1 device. ARM also partnered with Microsoft, looking to penetrate into the notebook market, in 2012; however, the cooperation ended up in failure due to Windows RT’s lack of software support.

With AMD gradually picking up its pace and Microsoft’s partnership with Qualcomm, Intel is expected to face fierce competition from both sides.