CHPT testing solutions for 7nm chips ready for mass shipments in 2H18
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

IC testing solution provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology (CHPT) expects to start mass shipments of solutions for the manufacture of 7nm chips in the second half of 2018. Shipments for 7nm products including mobile SoCs and high-performance computing chips will be driving CHPT's revenue growth in 2018, according to company president Scott Huang.

In addition, CHPT's new solutions for the manufacture of special-purpose PCBs, such as PCBs for satellite applications, will be ready for mass production in 2020, said Huang. A team of 40-50 engineers stationed in Taiwan and the US is already being engaged in the development of special-purpose PCB solutions, Huang added.

Robust demand for 10nm chips has buoyed CHPT's sales performance in the third quarter, which will likely hit a record high, according to market watchers. CHPT is expected to see its September revenues hit a record for the seventh consecutive month, the watchers said.

In related news, at the ongoing SEMICON Taiwan 2017, CHPT is showcasing its vertical probe cards for the inspection of semiconductor wafers for application processors, radio-frequency chips and other high-speed, high-density advanced-node wafers.

CHPT president

CHPT president Scott Huang
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017

