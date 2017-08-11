Taipei, Saturday, August 12, 2017 14:27 (GMT+8)
SAS turns profitability, Gigastorage remains in the red in 2Q17
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

Solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) saw its second-quarter 2017 swing into profitability from three consecutive quarters of net losses, while fellow maker Gigastorage remained in the red.

SAS has reported consolidated revenues of NT$14.015 billion (US$461 million), gross margin of 17.87%, net operating profit of NT$1.3 billion, net profit of NT$128.4 million and net EPS of NT$0.22 for second-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$27.592 billion, gross margin of 15.77%, net operating profit of NT$1.948 billion, net loss of NT$276.3 million and net loss per share of NT$0.48 for January-June.

SAS is replacing slurry slicing with diamond wire for ingot slicing to reduce cost and has offered high-efficiency black silicon wafers. SAS has also enhanced investment in ground-mounted and floating PV power stations and rooftop systems in Taiwan via its subsidiaries to increase non-operating profit.

Gigastorage has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.737 billion, gross margin of -1.06%, net operating loss of NT$1.567 billion, net loss of NT$1.493 billion and net loss per share of NT$4.41 for second-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$5.707 billion, gross margin of 1.14%, net operating loss of NT$1.663 billion, net loss of NT$1.742 billion and net loss per share of NT$5.14 for January-June.

The net loss incurred in the second quarter was mainly because the Taiwan Intellectual Property Court in late June 2017 ordered Gigastorage to pay Philips NT$1.05 billion in compensation for infringement of Philips' DVD patents and Gigastorage recognized the compensation as operating cost.

