SAS March revenues hit record

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

Solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.145 billion (US$169 million) for March, the company's highest-ever monthly level with growths of 17.36% on month and 110.76% on year.

SAS posted consolidated revenues of NT$13.577 billion for January-March, increasing 38.89% on quarter and 91.48% on year.

Revenues from selling solar crystalline silicon wafers in March stood at NT$1.068 billion, growing 2.25% on month but slipping 11.97% on year, and those in January-March were NT$2.996 billion, falling 5.34% on quarter and 13.00% on year.

GlobalWafers, SAS' subsidiary that makes semiconductor wafers, has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.077 billion for March, rising 22.08% on month and 232.06% on year, and those of NT$10.581 billion for January-March hiked 190.11% on year. The growth was driven by GlobalWafers' acquisition of SunEdison Semiconductor, a subsidiary of US-based SunEdison, in December 2016.