Silicon wafer prices to rise in 2017, says GlobalWafers

Nuying Huang, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 21 February 2017]

Semiconductor-grade silicon wafer prices on a per-square inch basis, which reached an 11-year low of US$0.67, are set to rise in 2017 thanks to the already low point last year and a ramp-up of demand coming mainly from China-based foundries, according to Doris Hsu, chairman and CEO for GlobalWafers.

The wafer supply has become tight, said Hsu, adding that the market outlook is bullish. Hsu expects wafer supply to fall short of demand by 3-5% in 2017, and the gap will expand to 7-8% in 2018.

Wafer prices, which already grew slightly in January, are expected to continue their growth with prices for the second quarter set to register a higher increase, Hsu indicated.

Prices for 12-inch wafers have risen rapidly since the start of 2017, Hsu pointed out. Demand for 8-inch wafers has also been robust pushing up the wafer prices, Hsu said. Meanwhile, the existing 6-inch fabs are running at full capacity which has also driven up demand for 6-inch wafers, Hsu added.

With its acquisition of US-based SunEdison Semiconductor, GlobalWafers is able to boost its overall production capacity by 150%. At the moment, GlobalWafers will focus on its integration of SunEdison, according to Hsu.

MK Lu, chairman for Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), commented that wafer suppliers are reluctant to expand capacity due to their unprofitable businesses in the past years.

Chipmakers are also reluctant to strike long-term deals with their wafer suppliers, even though the supply of wafers is expected to remain tight in the long run, said Lu. The characteristics of the solar and semiconductor industries is different, Lu added.

The semiconductor industry is mature with high technology threshold, and foundries have more bargaining chips when negotiating with their wafer materials suppliers, Lu indicated.