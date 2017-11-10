SAS posts 3Q17 net EPS of NT$1.34

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

Solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has posted consolidated revenues of NT$15.772 billion (US$521 million), gross margin of 21.01%, net operating profit of NT$2.094 billion, and net profit of NT$770.5 million for third-quarter 2017.

SAS has been improving its profitablity since posting net loss per share of NT$0.70 in first-quarter 2017. It has reported net EPS of NT$0.22 and NT$1.34 for the second and third quarters respectively.

For January-September, SAS posted consolidated revenues of NT$43.364 billion, gross margin of 17.67%, net operating profit of NT$4.041 billion, net profit of NT$494.3 million and net EPS of NT$0.86.

SAS's October consolidated revenues reached NT$5.302 billion, decreasing 6.38% sequentially but increasing 131.13% on year, and those of NT$48.666 billion for January-October hiked 101.78% on year.

SAS's subsidiary PV installation project undertaker Sunrise PV World is setting up a floating PV system with installation capacity of 12MWp on the surface of an irrigation pond in northern Taiwan, with completion scheduled for year-end 2017.