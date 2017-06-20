SAS subsidiary in Germany sees full PV module capacity utilization

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

Germany-based PV module maker Aleo Solar GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), has seen utilization of annual production capacity of 150MWp rise from 85% to 100% and has received orders in excess of the capacity, according to company president Doris Hsu.

The full capacity utilization is mainly because Germany-based SolarWorld AG has announced bankruptcy and its clients have shifted orders to Aleo Solar, Hsu explained. Aleo Solar has also received more orders from the US because the US International Trade Commission has decided to undertake global safeguards investigation of imported solar cells and PV modules under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 and this has triggered expectations of price hikes, Hsu noted.

SAS in 2014 had Sunrise Global Solar Energy, its subsidiary that makes mono-Si solar cells, acquire a 100% stake in Aleo Solar. Aleo Solar originally had annual PV module production capacity of 300MWp, 150MWp of which has been adjusted for production of PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) solar cells while the remaining 150MWp has remained unchanged, Hsu indicated.

SAS currently has annual production capacity of 1,000MWp for PERC mono-Si cells: 650MWp at Sunrise Global and 350MWp in Germany.

SAS still sees operating losses from solar wafers and about 70% of the losses are attributable to high polysilicon prices specified in long-term supply contracts, Hsu said. SAS is negotiating with polysilicon suppliers about revising their contracts to provide higher purity materials that can be used by its subsidiary GlobalWafers, which makes semiconductor wafers, Hsu indicated.

In a bid to reduce production cost, SAS will replace slurry-based slicing of solar ingots with diamond wire-based slicing.