Taipei, Friday, March 31, 2017 15:43 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
17°C
Asustek may reboot connection with MediaTek after failing to receive priority from Qualcomm
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 31 March 2017]

Asustek has failed to be among the first wave of Qualcomm's customers adopting the firm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 processor and is also unwilling to use the older-generation Snapdragon 821, pushing back the launch of its fourth-generation ZenFone until June or July, according to industry sources.

Since Apple's next-generation iPhones are expected to be launched in the second half of 2017, Asustek's new ZenFones are likely to face strong competition in the market if released around the beginning of the second half. The sources believe the failure to acquire Qualcomm's supply may prompt Asustek to re-start its connection with MediaTek, while MediaTek's recent recruitment of ex-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) CEO Rick Tsai as the company's co-CEO is also expected to act as an additional attraction to Asustek.

Currently, only Samsung Electronics and Xiaomi have been able to secure Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor supply because of factors including economies of scale and relationships. Samsung has already announced the Galaxy S8 using the processor, while Xiaomi is ready to unveil its Xiaomi 6 smartphone in April. Because of the limited supply, several smartphone vendors including Asustek and LG Electronics are forced to wait for three months for the Snapdragon 835's increased production.

Stepping up its competition against MediaTek, Qualcomm has offered Xiaomi supply priority and a premium pricing at US$30 per unit (official price is US$45-50) for its Snapdragon 835 processor and the strategy has successfully prompted one of the biggest clients of MediaTek to defect to the US vendor, the sources explained.

Asustek is weaker than Samsung and Xiaomi in the smartphone market, in terms of economies of scale and unit shipments, and now it is more dependent on the processor supply from Qualcomm after Intel left the sector. That means, Asustek has very few bargaining chips. Therefore, seeking a new supply source is expected to become the most effective method to regain its ground, the sources analyzed.

Since Asustek has several high-level executives that have relationships with Tsai, MediaTek's recruitment of the former TSMC CEO may help the two firms re-bridge their partnership, the sources added.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan local governments expected to procure over 200,000 LED street lamps in 2017

    LED | 8min ago

  • Unitech Printed Circuit Board signs NT$4.5 billion loans

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 2h 11min ago

  • Wus Printed Circuit reports profits in 4Q16

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 2h 12min ago

  • PCB maker Unimicron swings back to profitability in 4Q16

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 3h 8min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link