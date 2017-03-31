Asustek may reboot connection with MediaTek after failing to receive priority from Qualcomm

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 31 March 2017]

Asustek has failed to be among the first wave of Qualcomm's customers adopting the firm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 processor and is also unwilling to use the older-generation Snapdragon 821, pushing back the launch of its fourth-generation ZenFone until June or July, according to industry sources.

Since Apple's next-generation iPhones are expected to be launched in the second half of 2017, Asustek's new ZenFones are likely to face strong competition in the market if released around the beginning of the second half. The sources believe the failure to acquire Qualcomm's supply may prompt Asustek to re-start its connection with MediaTek, while MediaTek's recent recruitment of ex-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) CEO Rick Tsai as the company's co-CEO is also expected to act as an additional attraction to Asustek.

Currently, only Samsung Electronics and Xiaomi have been able to secure Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor supply because of factors including economies of scale and relationships. Samsung has already announced the Galaxy S8 using the processor, while Xiaomi is ready to unveil its Xiaomi 6 smartphone in April. Because of the limited supply, several smartphone vendors including Asustek and LG Electronics are forced to wait for three months for the Snapdragon 835's increased production.

Stepping up its competition against MediaTek, Qualcomm has offered Xiaomi supply priority and a premium pricing at US$30 per unit (official price is US$45-50) for its Snapdragon 835 processor and the strategy has successfully prompted one of the biggest clients of MediaTek to defect to the US vendor, the sources explained.

Asustek is weaker than Samsung and Xiaomi in the smartphone market, in terms of economies of scale and unit shipments, and now it is more dependent on the processor supply from Qualcomm after Intel left the sector. That means, Asustek has very few bargaining chips. Therefore, seeking a new supply source is expected to become the most effective method to regain its ground, the sources analyzed.

Since Asustek has several high-level executives that have relationships with Tsai, MediaTek's recruitment of the former TSMC CEO may help the two firms re-bridge their partnership, the sources added.