China makers setting up solar poly-Si wafer plants
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

China-based Shunfeng International Clean Energy, CETC Shanxi New Energy Technology and Tongwei Group are constructing solar poly-Si wafer plants with annual production capacities of 3GWp, 3GWp and 4GWp respectively in the country, according to media reports.

Shunfeng plant is in an export-oriented industrial park in Yangzhou, eastern China, and it is likely to have the advantage of using polysilicon imports that are cheaper than locally-made materials.

CETC's factory is in Taiyuan, northern China, where power cost is comparatively low, while Tongwei's new plant will cater to in-house solar cell production.

