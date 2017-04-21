Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:32 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
Delta Electronics showcases automation, energy-saving solutions at Techno-Frontier 2017
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 April 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics is exhibiting a variety of automation and energy-saving solutions at Techno-Frontier 2017 taking place in Tokyo, Japan, during April 19-21. Automation solutions include a high-level PC-based EtherCAT multi-axis motion control solution capable of simultaneously controlling up to 64 axes and 100 points and Scara industrial robot. Energy-saving solutions include Building Management & Control Systems, according to the company.

Delta Japan president CH Ko noted that the company has been pushing development of automation and energy infrastructure products and solutions and the company's first in-house operated solar power plants has been running since 2016. Delta's Scara industrial robots and automated production line equipment and solutions have also been adopted by clients' factories in China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

In addition to industrial automation applications, Delta is also showcasing power-saving storage solutions, smart fans, communication power and solar inverter products at the show.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link