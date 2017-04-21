Delta Electronics showcases automation, energy-saving solutions at Techno-Frontier 2017

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 April 2017]

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics is exhibiting a variety of automation and energy-saving solutions at Techno-Frontier 2017 taking place in Tokyo, Japan, during April 19-21. Automation solutions include a high-level PC-based EtherCAT multi-axis motion control solution capable of simultaneously controlling up to 64 axes and 100 points and Scara industrial robot. Energy-saving solutions include Building Management & Control Systems, according to the company.

Delta Japan president CH Ko noted that the company has been pushing development of automation and energy infrastructure products and solutions and the company's first in-house operated solar power plants has been running since 2016. Delta's Scara industrial robots and automated production line equipment and solutions have also been adopted by clients' factories in China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

In addition to industrial automation applications, Delta is also showcasing power-saving storage solutions, smart fans, communication power and solar inverter products at the show.