FSP Technology showcases water-cooled PSU Hydro PTM+ at Computex Taipei 2017
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 June 2017]

Power supply maker FSP Technology showcased Hydro PTM+, a water-cooled power supply unit (PSU) for use in high-end gaming PCs, at the Computex Taipei 2017 during May 30-June 3.

FSP developed Hydro PTM+ through cooperation with water-cooling solution developer Bitspower International and has obtained 80 Plus Platinum certification for the product, FSP said. Equipped with smart temperature-control sensors, Hydro PTM+, when running in a silent mode (below 50% load), can still deliver 600W without use of cooling fans. With water-cooling design, Hydro PTM+ can increase power output from originally designed 1,200W to 1,400W.

Most of PSUs used in PCs rely on fans for cooling, but fans easily accumulate dust and generate noise, FSP noted. Water-cooling solutions can solve these problems, FSP indicated. In addition, the water-cooling system of Hydro PTM+ can be integrated with water-cooling systems for CPUs and graphics cards, FSP said.

In addition to Hydro PTM+, FSP exhibited power supply solutions for use in IoT (Internet of Things), with such solutions featuring PoE, PMBus and USB communication interfaces which collect important power supply-related data such as fan speeds, wattage, voltage, current, alert on abnormal conditions, load status. FSP also showcased 80 Plus Platinum certified 850W FLEX PSU and 80 Plus Platinum certified 1,600W Intel CRPS (common redundant power supply) PSUs with Current Sharing and Cold Redundancy for high efficiency in use in data centers.

Hydro PTM

Hydro PTM+ water-cooled PSU
Photo: Company

