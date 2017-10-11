Taipei, Thursday, October 12, 2017 03:07 (GMT+8)
Delta Electronics September revenues hit record
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Power supply and energy management solution developer Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$20.749 billion (US$684 million) for September, hitting a monthly record for the second consecutive month and increasing 4.16% sequentially and 5.79% on year.

Power supplies and components accounted for 55% of the consolidated revenues, devices for ICT and energy infrastructure solutions 31%, devices for industrial and building automation 13% and other product lines 1%, the firm said.

It posted consolidated revenues of NT$59.822 billion for the third quarter, growing 11.87% sequentially and 4.83% on year, and those of NT$162.220 billion for January-September rose 3.10% on year.

