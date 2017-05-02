ASE posts profit decrease in 1Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Packaging and testing company Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) saw its profits fall to a 4-year low in the first quarter of 2017.

ASE has reported net profits of NT$2.57 billion (US$85.1 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 68% sequentially and 34% on year. The figure was also the lowest profit level in 16 quarters.

ASE's net profits for first-quarter 2017 translated into a net EPS of NT$0.33 compared with EPS of NT$1.04 in the prior quarter and NT$0.51 a year ago.

ASE generated consolidated revenues of NT$66.55 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 14% sequentially but up 7% on year. Gross margin for the quarter slid 1.9pp on quarter and 0.4pp from a year ago to 18%.

ASE had operating profits of NT$5.23 billion in the first quarter of 2017, with operating margin slipping 2.6pp sequentially and 0.4pp from a year earlier to 7.9%.

ASE's core IC assembly test and material (ATM) business posted revenues of NT$38.39 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 12% on quarter but up 8% on year. The unit generated a 23% gross margin in the first quarter, compared with 26.8% in the prior quarter and 22% in the first quarter of 2016, while operating margin grew 1.3pp on year but fell 4.7pp sequentially to 10.4%.

ASE's EMS division posted revenues of NT$29.36 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 15.2% on quarter but up 18.5% from a year ago. The unit generated a 10.6% gross margin in the first quarter compared with 10.4% in the prior quarter and 8.1% during the same period in 2016.

ASE expects its IC ATM business to post flat sales and gross margin growth sequentially in the second quarter. Meanwhile, sales of the company's EMS business will be consistent with the average level in the second and third quarters of 2016, with gross margin staying similar to the prior first-quarter 2017 level.

Market watchers expect ASE to report flat sequential growth in consolidated revenues for the second quarter. Sales of the company's IC ATM unit are expected to register a flat or single-digit sequential increase in the second quarter, while those of its EMS division will stay flat or decrease 5% on quarter.