Taipei, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 20:23 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
ASE posts profit decrease in 1Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

Packaging and testing company Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) saw its profits fall to a 4-year low in the first quarter of 2017.

ASE has reported net profits of NT$2.57 billion (US$85.1 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 68% sequentially and 34% on year. The figure was also the lowest profit level in 16 quarters.

ASE's net profits for first-quarter 2017 translated into a net EPS of NT$0.33 compared with EPS of NT$1.04 in the prior quarter and NT$0.51 a year ago.

ASE generated consolidated revenues of NT$66.55 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 14% sequentially but up 7% on year. Gross margin for the quarter slid 1.9pp on quarter and 0.4pp from a year ago to 18%.

ASE had operating profits of NT$5.23 billion in the first quarter of 2017, with operating margin slipping 2.6pp sequentially and 0.4pp from a year earlier to 7.9%.

ASE's core IC assembly test and material (ATM) business posted revenues of NT$38.39 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 12% on quarter but up 8% on year. The unit generated a 23% gross margin in the first quarter, compared with 26.8% in the prior quarter and 22% in the first quarter of 2016, while operating margin grew 1.3pp on year but fell 4.7pp sequentially to 10.4%.

ASE's EMS division posted revenues of NT$29.36 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 15.2% on quarter but up 18.5% from a year ago. The unit generated a 10.6% gross margin in the first quarter compared with 10.4% in the prior quarter and 8.1% during the same period in 2016.

ASE expects its IC ATM business to post flat sales and gross margin growth sequentially in the second quarter. Meanwhile, sales of the company's EMS business will be consistent with the average level in the second and third quarters of 2016, with gross margin staying similar to the prior first-quarter 2017 level.

Market watchers expect ASE to report flat sequential growth in consolidated revenues for the second quarter. Sales of the company's IC ATM unit are expected to register a flat or single-digit sequential increase in the second quarter, while those of its EMS division will stay flat or decrease 5% on quarter.

Realtime news

  • Global semiconductor sales rise 18% in March, says SIA

    Bits + chips | 30min ago

  • CHPT 1Q17 profits jump 70%

    Bits + chips | 32min ago

  • Silicon Motion expects 2Q17 sales to rise 5-10%

    Bits + chips | 34min ago

  • Sitronix sees earnings decline in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 1min ago

  • FocalTech reports losses for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 1min ago

  • Danen Technology sees decreased April revenues

    Before Going to Press | 44min ago

  • Quanta Storage nets NT$0.25 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 46min ago

  • Solartech Energy April revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | 47min ago

  • Chicony Power Technology nets NT$0.61 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 47min ago

  • Baidu 1Q17 profitability down on year, says report

    Before Going to Press | 48min ago

  • Primax Electronics posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$0.95

    Before Going to Press | 49min ago

  • Advantech nets NT$1.90 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 50min ago

  • LandMark Optoelectronics nets NT$0.97 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 50min ago

  • Adlink Technology posts 1Q17 net EPS of NT$0.11

    Before Going to Press | 59min ago

  • Aaeon Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.75

    Before Going to Press | 59min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link