ASE, PTI post increased May revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

IC backend houses Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and Powertech Technology (PTI) have reported sequential increases in consolidated revenues for May 2017 of 9.6% and 2.4%, respectively.

ASE announced consolidated revenues of NT$22.46 billion (US$745.8 million) for May 2017, up 9% on year, while sales of its core IC assembly test and material (ATM) unit grew 5.5% sequentially and 0.7% from a year ago to NT$13.16 billion.

ASE said previously the company expects its IC ATM business to post flat sales and gross margin growth sequentially in the second quarter. Meanwhile, sales of the company's EMS business will be consistent with the average level in the second and third quarters of 2016, with gross margin staying similar to first-quarter 2017 levels.

Memory-IC backend specialist PTI posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.47 billion for May 2017, up 17.5% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May increased 19.2% from a year earlier to NT$21.48 billion.

PTI expects to post mid single-digit sequential growth in revenues for the second quarter of 2017. Revenues are set to enjoy sequential growth through the last quarter of the year, the company said previously.

ASE, PTI: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month ASE PTI Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y May-17 22,458 9% 4,465 17.5% Apr-17 20,490 1.3% 4,359 20.7% Mar-17 22,768 (3.3%) 4,268 19.7% Feb-17 21,096 19.5% 4,003 24.1% Jan-17 22,686 7.1% 4,389 14.7% Dec-16 25,271 17.4% 4,588 15.5% Nov-16 25,922 (1.3%) 4,609 10.9% Oct-16 25,936 (6.6%) 4,453 12.3% Sep-16 27,281 (3.5%) 4,374 17.9% Aug-16 23,916 4.4% 4,243 18.5% Jul-16 21,587 (0.4%) 4,141 19.5% Jun-16 21,774 (12.3%) 3,908 13.7% May-16 20,602 (11.8%) 3,799 10.7%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017