ASE, PTI post increased May revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

IC backend houses Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and Powertech Technology (PTI) have reported sequential increases in consolidated revenues for May 2017 of 9.6% and 2.4%, respectively.

ASE announced consolidated revenues of NT$22.46 billion (US$745.8 million) for May 2017, up 9% on year, while sales of its core IC assembly test and material (ATM) unit grew 5.5% sequentially and 0.7% from a year ago to NT$13.16 billion.

ASE said previously the company expects its IC ATM business to post flat sales and gross margin growth sequentially in the second quarter. Meanwhile, sales of the company's EMS business will be consistent with the average level in the second and third quarters of 2016, with gross margin staying similar to first-quarter 2017 levels.

Memory-IC backend specialist PTI posted consolidated revenues of NT$4.47 billion for May 2017, up 17.5% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May increased 19.2% from a year earlier to NT$21.48 billion.

PTI expects to post mid single-digit sequential growth in revenues for the second quarter of 2017. Revenues are set to enjoy sequential growth through the last quarter of the year, the company said previously.

ASE, PTI: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

ASE, PTI: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

ASE

PTI

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

May-17

22,458

9%

4,465

17.5%

Apr-17

20,490

1.3%

4,359

20.7%

Mar-17

22,768

(3.3%)

4,268

19.7%

Feb-17

21,096

19.5%

4,003

24.1%

Jan-17

22,686

7.1%

4,389

14.7%

Dec-16

25,271

17.4%

4,588

15.5%

Nov-16

25,922

(1.3%)

4,609

10.9%

Oct-16

25,936

(6.6%)

4,453

12.3%

Sep-16

27,281

(3.5%)

4,374

17.9%

Aug-16

23,916

4.4%

4,243

18.5%

Jul-16

21,587

(0.4%)

4,141

19.5%

Jun-16

21,774

(12.3%)

3,908

13.7%

May-16

20,602

(11.8%)

3,799

10.7%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

