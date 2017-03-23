Taipei, Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:18 (GMT+8)
ASE says no plan to set up local site in US for packaging services
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 March 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has a site in the US for IC testing, and has no plans to expand the site or build another locally for packaging services, according to company COO Tien Wu.

ASE has a site to provide testing services locally in California, said Wu, adding that the company has not considered expanding the site to include packaging services. ASE also has no plans to set up a local site in the US dedicated to providing packaging services.

In response to rumors that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is evaluating the feasibility of building its next fab for chips made using 3nm process technology, Wu declined to comment. ASE has been TSMC's OSAT partner.

Wu believes that water and electricity supply, and land availability are the factors high-tech companies would consider when deciding to locate a plant in Taiwan. Nevertheless, all these concerns can be overcome in the long run.

In addition, ASE confirmed an investment project in Brazil in which it is involved, but said the project remains under discussion.

ZDNet reported earlier in March that a joint venture led by Qualcomm and the Brazilian government will see the launch of a semiconductors factory producing high density, high complexity semiconductors in Sao Paulo. An MoU on the project was signed by the companies on March 8. The report also identified ASE is involved in the project, which will draw a total investment of US$200 million.

