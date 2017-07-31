ASE likely to post over 10% revenue growth in 3Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 31 July 2017]

Packaging and testing company Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) is expected to report 10-13% sequential growth in consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2017, with gross margin staying flat on quarter, according to market watchers.

Sales of ASE's core IC assembly test and material (ATM) business are forecast to increase nearly 10% sequentially in the third quarter, while those of the company's EMS services will grow by a larger 15-18% on quarter, said the watchers. The estimates were given following ASE's quarterly investors meeting on July 28.

ASE has reiterated the company's consolidated revenues will register sequential growth through the fourth quarter of 2017. ASE COO Tien Wu said that the company's core operations during the second quarter of 2017 came within its expectations, despite several customers performing inventory correction during the quarter.

ASE remains optimistic about performance in the second half of 2017, Wu added. Sales generated from the industrial, car-use, computer and communications segments are set to see positive growth during the period.

In addition, Wu forecast that the worldwide memory market will increase up to 20% in 2017, while the logic IC segment will grow 3-5%.

ASE posted net profits of NT$7.85 billion (US$259.1 million) for the second quarter of 2017, up a robust 207% sequentially and 82% on year, when the company recognized gains of NT$5.6 billion from the sale of a real-estate holding in China. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.97.

ASE reported consolidated revenues of NT$66.03 billion for the second quarter of 2017, up 5% on year but down 1% on quarter. Gross margin for the quarter increased 0.4pp sequentially but fell 1.2pp from a year earlier to 18.4%.

ASE generated operating profits of NT$5.22 billion in the second quarter of 2017, with operating margin reaching 7.9% compared with 9.4% a year earlier.

ASE's IC ATM business posted revenues of NT$39.05 billion in the second quarter of 2017, up 2% on quarter but 1% on year. The unit generated a 23.1% gross margin in the second quarter, compared with 23% in the prior quarter and 24.8% in the second quarter of 2016, while operating margin grew 0.1pp sequentially but fell 2.3pp on year to 10.5%.

ASE's EMS division posted revenues of NT$28.25 billion in the second quarter of 2017, down 3.8% on quarter but up 13.5% from a year ago. The unit generated a 11.1% gross margin in the second quarter compared with 10.6% in the prior quarter and 10.3% during the same period in 2016.

