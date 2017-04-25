Silicon wafer suppliers seeking long-term contracts

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

Silicon wafer suppliers have advised their semiconductor customers to sign long-term contracts amid tight supply, according to industry sources.

Shin-Etsu has advised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and United Microelectronics (UMC) to sign three-year contracts to ensure sufficient supply from the wafer supplier, said the sources. Other customers of Shin-Etsu including Intel and Globalfoundries have agreed to strike the long-term supply contracts, the sources indicated.

In addition, Shin-Etsu has recently expanded its production capacity for 12-inch wafers for use in the manufacture of 10nm and more-advanced node chips, the sources noted. Other wafer suppliers including Sumco and Siltronic have no plans to expand capacity, but are also seeking to secure long-term contracts from their major chipmaking customers, the sources said.

Wafer demand has been rising driven by flash memory makers' transition to 3D NAND chips, foundries' 10nm ramp-ups and development for 7nm and more advanced process technologies, and China-based firms' aggressive 12-inch fab expansions. Prices particularly those for 12-inch wafers have risen around 10% quarterly, the sources identified.

In other news, Sumco has already reached an agreement with TSMC for the supply of wafers over the next four years, according to a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report. The agreement also includes Sumco's promise not to raise wafer quotes over 40%, said the report, without citing its source.