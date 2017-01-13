Xiaomi aims to generate revenues of CNY100 billion in 2017, says CEO

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

Xiaomi Technology aims to garner revenues of CNY100 billion (US$14.5 billion) in 2017 by focusing on five core segments: developing innovative technologies, enhancing retail networks, deepening globalization, stepping into artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet-based finance businesses, according to company founder and CEO Lei Jun.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has been adjusting its strategy by focusing on mid-range to high-end smartphones with innovative designs, Lei said, noting that the Xiaomi Mi 5 is the first model globally to adopt four-axis optical shock resistant and 3D ceramic technologies.

Xiaomi has been enhancing its retail channels in China, Lei said, noting that the number of Xiaomi's exclusive retail shops will increase to 200 in 2017, from 54 currently, and will reach 1,000 within three years.

Xiaomi will also strengthen its presence in overseas markets. Xiaomi shipped 1.35 million smartphones in India in October 2016, making Xiaomi the third-largest vendor in the market in that month, Lei indicated.

Xiaomi will also continue to develop its ecosystem and peripheral products. Sales of peripheral products reached CNY15 billion in 2016, Lei said.